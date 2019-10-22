© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Federal Funding On The Way To Florida After Hurricane Dorian

By Amy Green
Published October 22, 2019 at 9:08 AM EDT
Coastal geologist Randall Parkinson points near where Hurricane Dorian sent water inland, eroding dunes that protect coastal infrastructure. Photo by Amy Green
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration means federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits.

The White House says funding is available for emergency work and repairs to facilities damaged by the hurricane. Local governments and nonprofits will split the cost with the federal government.

In Central Florida, Brevard, Osceola and Seminole counties are eligible.

The White House says similar funding is also available statewide for projects to protect the state from future hurricanes.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
