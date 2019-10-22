© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

3D Printers On Mars? One Company's Plan To Establish Manufacturing On The Red Planet

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 22, 2019 at 7:29 AM EDT
Relativity Space's Jordan Noone next to his company's 3D rocket printer. Photo: Relativity Space
Relativity Space's Jordan Noone next to his company's 3D rocket printer. Photo: Relativity Space

Private company Relativity Space is designing and manufacturing 3D printed rockets to launch from Cape Canaveral but one day hopes to see the technology building parts on places like the moon or Mars.

We’ll talk with Relativity Space’s Jordan Noone about the prospects of 3D printing on other worlds -- and what his company is doing here on Earth to support that goal.

Then, different telescopes see in different wavelengths. What’s the difference between ultraviolet, infrared and microwave -- and how do different wavelengths help us uncover the mysteries of the universe? We’ll ask our panel of expert scientists on this week’s installment of “I’d Like to Know”.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details