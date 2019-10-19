© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge Partly Sides with Felons in Florida Voting Case

By WMFE Staff
Published October 19, 2019 at 4:04 AM EDT
Desmond Meade was the driving force behind the passage last November of Amendment 4, restoring the voting rights of Floridians convicted of a felony who have served their sentence. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Desmond Meade was the driving force behind the passage last November of Amendment 4, restoring the voting rights of Floridians convicted of a felony who have served their sentence. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) A federal judge has temporarily set aside a Florida law that barred some felons from voting because of their inability to pay fines and other legal debts.

The ruling handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle means thousands of felons who were denied the right to vote will be able to cast ballots unless the state gets a higher court to intervene or if Hinkle later upholds the constitutionality of the state law.

As many as 1.4 million felons who have completed their sentences regained voting privileges under a constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters last fall. But the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year passed a bill stipulating that felons must pay all fines, restitution and other financial obligations to complete their sentences. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis later signed the bill.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details