Florida Pastor Facing Sexual Abuse Charges Released on Bond

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A pastor and radio show co-host in Florida has been released on bond as he faces charges he raped a child from his church numerous times over five years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Rev. Bryan Fulwider was released Wednesday night after posting a $700,000 bond. Fulwider agreed to remain in the Orlando-area counties of Orange and Seminole. He is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

The 59-year-old pastor was arrested Oct. 2 after a young woman told investigators he began abusing her in 2005 when she was 14 and he was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider was the co-host of "Friends Talking Faith," a weekly radio show that aired on WMFE. The show has been put on indefinite hiatus.

Fulwider's attorney says his client denies the allegations. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.