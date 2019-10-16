DeSantis Introduces Legislation On Toxic Algae

Gov. Ron DeSantis is introducing new legislation targeting toxic algae.

The legislation is based on recommendations from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force he appointed after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

Among other things the measure addresses wastewater spills. DeSantis says under current law the Department of Environmental Protection can intervene only after a spill occurs.

“Under our legislation the Department of Environmental Protection will have the authority to intervene on the front end by inspecting these systems and requiring appropriate proactive measures to better upkeep wastewater facilities so that we can avoid these discharges in the future.”

The legislation also addresses septic tanks and agricultural practices.

Eric Eikenberg of the Everglades Foundation says the legislation is part of the administration’s comprehensive strategy after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

“We have had environmental announcements and raising awareness to our environmental issues more in the last nine months than we have in the last decade.”