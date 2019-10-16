© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Introduces Legislation On Toxic Algae

By Amy Green
Published October 16, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT
the-blue-green-algae-is-called-cyanobacteria-it-can-release-toxins-that-affect-the-liver-and-nervous-system

Gov. Ron DeSantis is introducing new legislation targeting toxic algae.

The legislation is based on recommendations from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force he appointed after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

Among other things the measure addresses wastewater spills. DeSantis says under current law the Department of Environmental Protection can intervene only after a spill occurs.

“Under our legislation the Department of Environmental Protection will have the authority to intervene on the front end by inspecting these systems and requiring appropriate proactive measures to better upkeep wastewater facilities so that we can avoid these discharges in the future.”

The legislation also addresses septic tanks and agricultural practices.

Eric Eikenberg of the Everglades Foundation says the legislation is part of the administration’s comprehensive strategy after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

“We have had environmental announcements and raising awareness to our environmental issues more in the last nine months than we have in the last decade.”

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
