© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Skyliner Reopens A Week After System Malfunction

By Talia Blake
Published October 14, 2019 at 8:53 AM EDT
Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay
Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay

Walt Disney World’s newest mode of transportation, the Skyliner cable car system, is back up and running. This comes just a little more than a week after the system stopped working, stranding passengers in the air for three hours. 

Guests at Disney can once again travel between the hotels and the parks in gondolas three stories above the ground. 

After a review with the gondolas’ manufacturer, the theme park company says it has made adjustments to their processes and training. 

The gondolas were back up and running at their regular start time, 8 a.m. on Monday. However, it will have modified hours from October 16th through the 18th for system updates. 

The Disney Skyliner connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four Disney Resort Hotels. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details