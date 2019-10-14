Disney Skyliner Reopens A Week After System Malfunction

Walt Disney World’s newest mode of transportation, the Skyliner cable car system, is back up and running. This comes just a little more than a week after the system stopped working, stranding passengers in the air for three hours.

Guests at Disney can once again travel between the hotels and the parks in gondolas three stories above the ground.

After a review with the gondolas’ manufacturer, the theme park company says it has made adjustments to their processes and training.

The gondolas were back up and running at their regular start time, 8 a.m. on Monday. However, it will have modified hours from October 16th through the 18th for system updates.

The Disney Skyliner connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four Disney Resort Hotels.