Stepmom Feared For Her Life As Biological Mom Took Child, Police Say

By Radio Intern
Published October 10, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT
Jenzell Cintron Perez has been found. Photo: Orlando Police Department
The stepmother of a 2-year-old says she feared for her life as the boy’s biological mother took him at gunpoint. 

Stephanie Morales told officers the biological mother held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her as she and an unidentified male took the child.  

The biological mother Sugey Perez Diaz and the man are accused of forcing their way through a sliding door. 

Police later located the boy. He was in good health and turned over to state custody. Diaz is charged with breaking and entering and aggravated assault. She is being held in Volusia County.

Also taken from the home were a PlayStation, laptop and jewelry. The boy’s father was not at home at the time of the abduction.

