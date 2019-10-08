© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Study Shows Florida Panther Breeding Program Helped Rescue Endangered State Animal

By Amy Green
Published October 8, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A new study shows that a breeding program that paired endangered Florida panthers with Texas pumas likely has helped save the official state animal from extinction.

The study shows that genetic diversity in offspring from the Florida panthers and Texas pumas has tripled, alleviating the threat of physical defects related to genetic inbreeding.

Bob Fitak of the University of Central Florida is a co-author of the study. He says the 1990s breeding program was among the first of its kind.

“So not only does this help Florida panthers, but we now have a better understanding for the future for genetic rescue in other endangered species. And this now is happening throughout the world with these protected animals.”

The Florida panther is the most endangered of the state symbols with a population of between 120 and 230 animals, up from 20 or 30 before the breeding program.

The study appeared in the journal, G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentpanthers
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details