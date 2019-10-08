© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How 'Brexit' Affects Central Florida's Economy

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 8, 2019 at 3:27 AM EDT
Brexit graphic by Pete Linforth courtesy of Pixabay
Brexit graphic by Pete Linforth courtesy of Pixabay

Brexit – the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union – is having an economic impact here in Central Florida, despite its geographical distance from the Sunshine State and uncertainty over whether it will even happen.

As economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, the UK’s economy influences Central Florida’s in a number of ways…from tourism numbers to real estate to overall financial health.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
