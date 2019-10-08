© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beloved Central Florida News Anchor Wendy Chioji who Shared Cancer Journey with Listeners Passes Away

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 8, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT
Wendy Chioji passed away Monday night at age 57 after a long battle with cancer. Photo: Live Fearlessly
Roberto Gonzalez
/
Growing Bolder with Marc Middleton, Bill Schaffer, and Wendy Chioji in downtown Orlando, FLorida.

Former WESH anchor Wendy Chioji died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 57. 

Chioji had anchored for the local NBC affiliate, WESH, for 20 years. After moving to Utah she continued to appear on local programs like the Growing Bolder TV Show. 

Growing Bolder founder Marc Middleton says he’s grieving the loss of his friend.

He says he’s inspired by how she lived her life, including a trip up Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014. 

“Despite her battle, which was very difficult at times, she lived more in the last five years than most of us will live in five lifetimes.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/13001_WENDY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Chioji was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001. Then came diagnoses of thymic carcinoma in 2013 and again in 2014.

Through it all, she shared her cancer journey with her listeners.

It's this bravery and honesty along with her passion for life that Middleton says he’ll miss most.

[embed]https://www.growingbolder.com/how-do-you-define-defy-3061912/[/embed]

“I think her legacy is going to be that, A. life is worth fighting for no matter how difficult the challenges might be, and that B., the value of every moment is something that we shouldn’t disregard.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/13002_WENDY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

If you'd like to read Wendy's blog "Living Fearlessly," click on the link.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details