© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes Minimum Teacher Salary Of $47,500

By Talia Blake
Published October 7, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will ask the Legislature to increase the minimum starting salary for public school teachers to $47,500 a year.

DeSantis made his announcement in Clay County on Monday, where he said the average teacher starting salary is just under $39,000 a year. He said about 100,000 teachers statewide would receive a raise under the proposal.

DeSantis said the state is currently in the bottom half of states in terms of minimum pay for teachers. If approved, he said it would put Florida in the top five nationally.

The governor doesn't have to release his full budget proposal until December. He said the teacher salary proposal would cost $603 million, and said it is "easily doable."

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details