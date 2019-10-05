© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Park-Goers Stuck on Disney World's new Aerial Cable Cars

By WMFE Staff
Published October 5, 2019 at 7:17 PM EDT
The&nbsp;Skyliner air gondolas&nbsp;opened to visitors last week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Firefighters have responded to help Walt Disney World park-goers who have been stuck aboard the Florida resort's newly launched aerial cable car system.

News outlets report that Disney Skyliner cable cars became stuck in the air Saturday night. A Disney spokeswoman tells the Orlando Sentinel that there have been no reported injuries.

Passengers reported on social media that they had been stuck on the enclosed cable cars for more than an hour. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week. The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph). No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car.

