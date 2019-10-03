Public Invited to View and Comment on Six Proposed Pulse Memorial & Museum Designs

People in Orlando can view and comment on six proposed designs for the National Pulse Museum & Memorial.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm and Sunday from noon until 4 pm atthe Orange County Regional History Center.

Large scale 3D models and graphics of each of the six models are on display at the Orange County Regional History Center.

People can leave feedback in comment boxes next to each display through Oct. 10.

A panel of judges made up of Pulse survivors and victims’ families along with architectural experts will use this feedback to choose the winning design on Oct. 30.

onePULSE Foundation board member Hillary Lewis says regardless of the final design-the memorial will be a place to preserve the memory of what Pulse meant to the local LGBTQ community.

"I don’t think we want to lose what this place is about. What happened here. What the place could represent. It really was a place of freedom, of enjoyment, of youth.”

Myrlande Bebe, the mother of Jason Benjamin Josaphat who died in the bathroom of the club, said she wants to honor him along with the other victims of the shooting at the site.

“Every single one of them has a different background and I want every one of them, everybody that visits the museum, the history, to learn about every single one of them. They are very special people especially my son. He was very special to me. So I want everybody to know about him.”

Each of the designs incorporates part or all of the Pulse nightclub and themes of love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage and strength.

The designs are also available to view and comment on online at the onePULSE Foundation website.

Forty-nine people were killed and more than 50 injured when a gunman opened fire on the club on June 12, 2016.



