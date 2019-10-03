President Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Medicare

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in The Villages today aimed at protecting Medicare from what he called a socialist takeover.

The president was looking to contrast his policies from that of several Democratic front runners, some of whom have advocated for eliminating private insurance in favor of Medicare for all.

Trump supporter Jan Schweitzer said she wants to see better prescription drug coverage under Medicare.

“It’s a huge issue," said Schweitzer. "I am on Medicare. In addition to the premiums that we pay every month, my husband is on a very expensive medication and when he is in the donut hole, it costs over $700 for one prescription.”

President Donald Trump all but announced that Florida’s bid to import prescription drugs from Canada would be approved.

Trump talked about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to import drugs from Canada - which is still waiting for federal approval. At the event, Trump turned to the head of Health and Human Services, Alex Aza.

"When are they gonna be able to do what we want to do? Alex, when are they gonna be able to do what we have to do? Soon. Alex says soon. We’re gonna have a big fat surprise."

Outside the event, Trump's visit was met by both supporters and opponents.

Before Trump spoke, The Villages Democratic Club protested the visit.

[caption id="attachment_137343" align="alignright" width="400"]

Opponents of President Trump protest a recent visit by the President to The Villages. Photo: Talia Blake.[/caption]

Club President Chris Stanley said she was hoping Trump would address the impeachment inquiry initiated by House Democrats last week centered around a whistle blower complaint alleging the President asked the President of Ukraine for a political favor.

"It would be nice if he could come out and admit to his wrong doings so we can address them and move on as a nation," said Stanley

Supporter Tommy Good was holding a massive Trump 2020 flag. After President Trump spoke, Good said the impeachment inquiry is just another smear campaign by the Democrats:

"This isn’t an impeachment. This is just another attempted coup against our government, against we the people," she said.

Supporters outweighed protesters in The Villages.

Trump was originally supposed to make the trip back in August, but postponed after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.