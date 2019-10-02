Flying Into or Out of Orlando After October 2020? Make Sure to Get a REAL ID

Passengers planning on flying into or out of U.S. airports a year from now should check to see if their ID is a REAL ID.

The state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards or a passport will be required to go through TSA security checkpoints.

Florida DMVs and tax collectors have been issuing REAL IDs-cards with a star in the top right corner-to people who work at nuclear plants and restricted government areas since 2010.

But Orlando International Airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell says starting in 2020 anyone flying within the United States who doesn’t have a passport or another form of approved ID will need one.

"It is very important that the public is aware that beginning October 1, 2020, you’ll need a REAL ID compliant driver's license or another form of acceptable ID to fly within the United States."

People applying for the REAL ID should bring some form of primary identification, proof of social security status, and proof of legal residence.

The Department of Homeland Security says REAL IDs are only being distributed in 25 states outside of Florida.

"And it’s very important for particularly our region that passengers and visitors have the correct identification so that they can come visit. They can do business."

REAL IDs for passengers flying out of other compliant states will be accepted-along with enhanced driver's licenses issued in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont.