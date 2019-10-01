© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Space Startup Secures Funding For First 3D Printed Rocket Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 1, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT
Relativity's fleet of 3D rocket printers will turn out new rockets in only 60 days. Photo: Relativity Space
Relativity's fleet of 3D rocket printers will turn out new rockets in only 60 days. Photo: Relativity Space

A private space startup says it’s fully funded to launch a 3D printed rocket from Cape Canaveral in just two years.

Relativity space says it has closed a deal for $140 million in funding to launch its 3D printed rocket Terran 1 into space from its launch facility on the Space Coast.

The money from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Tribe Capital, will help build a 280-thousand square foot factory.

“It’s literally going to look like a field of robots in enclosures printing rocket pieces,” said CEO Tim Ellis. “Once the factory is fully built and operational we'll be able to go form literally raw material going into the door to a totally finished and acceptance tested rocket in less than 60 days.”

Relativity will launch its first rockets from Cape Canaveral's LC-16 in 2021. Ellis said the company is starting work on the pad, with an environmental assessment forthcoming. Relativity will also launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The company has also secured payload launches for four companies including communication company Intelsat and secured a long-term lease with NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for test stands.

Relativity joins another small satellite launch company Firefly Aerospace in calling the space coast home.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details