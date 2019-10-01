All Florida Cops And Elected Officials Will Be Forced To Comply With ICE As Of Tuesday

In an order issued Monday, a federal judge upheld most of a controversial Florida law that bans so-called sanctuary cities. A key part of the law went into effect Tuesday.

Local officials who don’t cooperate with immigration authorities can now be removed from office by the governor or attorney general. That’s because of SB 168 — a law passed earlier this year. A federal judge in Miami shot down most of a challenge to the law. It means that local police will now have to hold undocumented immigrants in local jails for two extra days until ICE can pick them up. The only part of the law that the judge blocked was a requirement that police help transport immigrants across state lines at the request of the feds. The judge ruled — that job can only be done by the federal government.