© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Ron DeSantis Says Prosecuting Traffickers First Step to Ending Sex Trafficking

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 30, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody discuss best practices to end human trafficking. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter
Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody discuss best practices to end human trafficking. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter

State leaders, law enforcement and experts in the field of trafficking joined survivors at the Human Trafficking Summit Monday in Orlando. 

The summit was coordinated by Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. 

Speaking at the summit, Governor Ron DeSantis said ending sex trafficking begins with prosecuting traffickers and clients.

“I think you need to fight it on the demand side. I think you need to fight the traffickers themselves.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/i-think-you-need-to-fight.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis says the Council is working with the private sector to help identify and care for victims. 

He says they’re already providing training to first responders and healthcare professionals on the signs that a person is being trafficked.

He says more needs to be done to educate employers and workers about another type of trafficking: labor trafficking.

"Doesn’t get as much attention. Probably in the press. But I think that’s something here in Florida that we certainly see as a problem. And we want to make sure that people aren’t being treated as indentured servants working for folks for next to nothing."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/13004_HUMAN-TRAFFICKING_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking works to develop best practices for caring for victims of human trafficking including maintaining a directory of services and certifying safe houses.

If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited or forced into labor call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
Central Florida Newshuman traffickingsex traffickingGovernor Ron DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details