Central Florida Ruled Out As Potential Site For Migrant Child Detention Center

By Amy Green
Published September 27, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT
The Travelodge at this address has been talked about as a possible shelter for unaccompanied alien children. Photo by Amy Green
The Trump administration no longer is considering Central Florida as a possible site for a detention center to house 500 migrant children.

The detention center was to be part of the Trump administration’s plans to expand its network of detention centers for migrant children in response to fast-growing numbers in federal care.

Last year some 49,000 migrant children were in federal care at some point, up from fewer than 8,000 less than a decade ago.

The Trump administration says it also has ruled out Atlanta, Los Angeles and Northern Virginia as possible sites for child detention centers but still is considering Arizona and Texas.

In Central Florida, the administration had beensearching for properties large enough to include children’s bedrooms and classrooms and also outdoor recreational areas.

The proposal had drawn sharp opposition from the region’s Democratic leaders.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
