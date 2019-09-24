NASA Astronaut Heading To International Space Station

A NASA astronaut is heading to the International Space Station Wednesday, hitching a ride on Russian Soyuz rocket.

NASA’s Jessica Meir, along with a Russian cosmonaut and UAE space traveler, launched to the ISS from Kazakhstan.

It will take about six hours for the crew to get to the station. Once the new crew arrives, the station will have 9 people on board.

Meir will join NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch. Hauge will return to Earth early next month.

NASA is working with private companies SpaceX and Boeing to ferry astronauts to the station and end the reliance on the Russian space agency.

