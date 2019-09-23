© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas Prices in Central Florida Still High After Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2019 at 1:21 PM EDT
Gas prices are still rising after strikes on Saudi oil facilities. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Floridians are still paying more at the pump this week after drone attacks destroyed Saudi oil facilities last week. 

Drivers throughout the state are paying an average of $2.50 a gallon. 

That’s 10 cents higher than last week. 

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says those still aren’t the highest prices Florida drivers have seen this year. 

“You know, keep in mind that we’re still paying 30 cents below what we paid in April. And we’re entering the fall travel season where gas prices tend to typically follow more of a downward trend.”

Jenkins expects prices will drop this week as normal operations resume in Saudia Arabia. 

But he says tensions between the United States and Iran could drive up these prices again.

“I think that a lot of things still have to play out in regard to sanctions. If there is any kind of military action. All of those things could have rising pressure on crude oil prices. And if crude oil prices rise again then, of course, we’d see higher prices at the pump as well.”

Jenkins says, for now, Florida is still one of the top 20 cheapest states to buy petrol. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
