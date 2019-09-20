© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Considers State Climate Assessment

By Amy Green
Published September 20, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water-2

Florida leaders are considering launching a state climate assessment that would measure climate change’s risk to the economy, infrastructure and population.

The effort is led by the Florida Climate Institute, which is meeting with Florida’s new chief science officer and chief resilience officer in the coming weeks.

Carolyn Cox of the Florida Climate Institute, a network of 10 universities, says the state assessment would be among the first in the nation, modeled after one in California.

“Even the Southeast chapter of the National Climate Assessment really barely talks about Florida, which is shocking since it’s the biggest economic player in the Southeast for sure.”

She says it’s not certain yet where the funding would come from. The Florida climate assessment would not be ready for another two years at the earliest.

 

