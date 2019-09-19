© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Promise and Peril of Artificial Intelligence

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT
L- R: Jeremy Joseph; Dan Myers; Walt Wilson; HP Newquist; Matthew Peddie. Photo: Jenny Babcock, WMFE
L- R: Jeremy Joseph; Dan Myers; Walt Wilson; HP Newquist; Matthew Peddie. Photo: Jenny Babcock, WMFE

What do cat videos, robotic dogs and same-day package delivery have in common? All of them share a connection to artificial intelligence or AI. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to a panel of experts about the misconceptions and the reality of AI, how it helps us navigate our physical and social landscapes, and the massive amounts of data that drive advances in it. 

From self-driving cars to mass surveillance, we take a deep dive into the past, present and future of AI, in a conversation recorded in front of a live audience on Sept. 12 at the Orlando Science Center. 

Joining us on the panel: HP Newquist, director of the new Orlando Science Center exhibit,  AI: Your Mind and the MachineDan Myers, assistant professor and chair of computer science at Rollins College; Walt Wilson, vice president of operations for Winter Park-based Fleet Zoo and Jeremy Joseph, senior manager of Sensor Application Software at Luminar Technologies in Orlando. 

