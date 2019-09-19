© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

College Student Voting Doubled for Midterms, study finds

By Radio Intern
Published September 19, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT
vote-here-sign_by-catherine-welch-3

The 2018 midterm election saw voter turnout soar for college students across the US between 2014 to 2018, according to a study published Thursday by Tufts University.

The study found roughly 7.5 million students hit the polls in 2018, doubling their participation to a historic high of 40 percent.

The swell at the ballot box was led by women, who voted at the highest rates.

Additionally, every racial and ethnic group of students had a higher voting rate in 2018 than in 2014. Of the groups, Hispanics saw the largest increase between midterms with a rise of 22 percent.

Students were not the only group swept up by a rising political tide. Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said the so-called Donald Trump effect had an impact on voter turnout. 

“Donald Trump was such a polarizing figure that he really inspired a lot of people to go to the poles in the midterms because we did see midterm turnout up across the board.”

According to the study, voter turnout across the board increased by nearly 14 percent.

 

 

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details