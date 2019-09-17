Self-Driving Buses Debut in Lake Nona

Lake Nona is launching a duo of self-driving shuttles Wednesday, paving the way for autonomous vehicles in Central Florida.

The two buses, operated by the company Beep, will travel on a fixed route from Pixon to the Village Center.

The driverless shuttles will navigate by using a combination of sensors and GPS technology that will allow them to adjust to traffic conditions and any obstacles.

Beep CEO Joe Moye said the shuttles will improve the quality of life for residents and commuters and help make the Lake Nona a hub for pedestrian activity.

“The ultimate goal is to dramatically improve that access and provide a safe and secure means of getting around the community without having to utilize your car,” he said.

In addition to an attendant on each bus, first responders in the area have been trained on multiple scenarios from medical emergencies to clearing the buses off the road.

“Whatever might cause the first responders to have to engage, we wanted to make sure they were comfortable with and familiar with the technology, you know. So, that formal training took place over a three day period recently,” Moye said.

The shuttles are currently free to ride, hold up to 11 seated passengers and travel no more than 15 miles per hour.

Learn more about the project and view the schedule.

[caption id="attachment_136346" align="alignnone" width="799"]

Map: Beep.com[/caption]