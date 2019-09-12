© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Two New Coasters Coming to Central Florida Theme Parks

By Radio Intern
Published September 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM EDT
Illustration of SeaWorld's Ice Breaker roller coaster. Photo courtesy of SeaWorld.

Good news for thrill-seekers: SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa have announced plans for two new roller coasters coming next year. 

Park officials said SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker will be the park’s first "launch coaster" and will debut in Spring 2020. The ride will feature four launches including a reverse drop from 93 feet in the air. 

Busch Gardens also unveiled plans for Iron Gwazi: a wooden roller coaster that park officials say will be the tallest, fastest, and steepest hybrid-roller coaster in North America.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens said pass members will be among the first to experience the attractions. 

