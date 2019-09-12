Two New Coasters Coming to Central Florida Theme Parks

Good news for thrill-seekers: SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa have announced plans for two new roller coasters coming next year.

Park officials said SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker will be the park’s first "launch coaster" and will debut in Spring 2020. The ride will feature four launches including a reverse drop from 93 feet in the air.

Busch Gardens also unveiled plans for Iron Gwazi: a wooden roller coaster that park officials say will be the tallest, fastest, and steepest hybrid-roller coaster in North America.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens said pass members will be among the first to experience the attractions.