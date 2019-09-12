© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
House Votes To Ban Offshore Drilling, But Inaction Expected From Senate

By Amy Green
Published September 12, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
Oil drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts would be banned permanently under legislation approved this week by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Another measure would extend a moratorium off Florida’s west coast, but the Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to take action.

The measures come as the Trump administration says it is reevaluating a controversial plan to sharply expand offshore drilling, possibly off Florida’s coast.

In Florida, top leaders had opposed the plan. They had called on the administration to honor a previous commitment that the state be left “off the table” on offshore drilling.

On this week’s action, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers representing coastal states say the measures would protect sensitive environments.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, say the bills undercut domestic energy security and limit thousands of job opportunities.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
