Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off in Orlando with an Exhibit of Works by Latinx Artists

An art exhibit of Latinx artists opened at Orlando City Hall on Thursday as part of the city’s kickoff for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

On the first floor gallery of City Hall, colorful oil and acrylic paintings cover the walls while a life-size paper sculpture of a woman stands in a corner.

[caption id="attachment_135755" align="aligncenter" width="272"]

El Reino de Sofia by Ellery Gutierrez from Venezuela. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

The works were created by more than 20 Latinx artists for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15. The art is on display through Oct. 18.

City of Orlando’s director of multicultural affairs, Luis Martinez, coordinated the exhibit. He’s from Puerto Rico and says when he walks through it, it reminds him of home.

[caption id="attachment_135756" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Raices by Dayris Felix from Puerto Rico. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

“For Hispanics and Latinos, it’s important to preserve our heritage and culture and pass it onto the new generations.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/latinx-art-1.mp3"][/audio]

He says for the wider community the exhibit is an opportunity to learn about another culture and to celebrate Orlando’s values of diversity and inclusion.

[caption id="attachment_135758" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Princesa de la Serrania by Jennifer Benjamin from the United States. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

He says Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz will honor the contributions that Latinx leaders have made to the community.

“The Hispanic Heritage Month national theme is 'Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nation,' that’s why tonight we’ll be recognizing local Latino leaders.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/13002_ARTE_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

[caption id="attachment_135759" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Olvido, Utopias, and Vestigo by Carlos Augusto Buritica from Colombia. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

For more information on other Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando’s website.

If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.