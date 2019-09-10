© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Players Advocate for Policing Reform in Orlando Tonight

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2019 at 3:17 PM EDT
Athletes lead the discussion around policing and criminal justice reform. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Athletes lead the discussion around policing and criminal justice reform. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Members of the Orlando community are discussing policing in Orlando tonight.

Former professional athletes and coaches and law enforcement leaders have joined the discussion at the Frontline Outreach Youth & Family Center in Orlando.

Former Orlando Magic Coach Stan Van Gundy says the goal is to come up with ways to improve trust between officers and communities of color. 

“It’s like really easy to protest things. And I don’t mean to demean that. Because I think protest is a great starting point for changing things to raise awareness. A guy like Colin Kaepernick certainly raised awareness. But we need to go beyond that and get into the nuts and bolts of changing relationships and changing policies.”

He says that's why they'll discuss measures like civilian oversight boards that have been used successfully in other cities.

“And it's not just that the trust gets broken down. Those have real life safety implications if people in those communities don’t trust law enforcement than they’re less apt to report crimes. They don’t want to act as witnesses. And the police can’t operate as efficiently and none of us are as safe.”

The event was organized by the Players Coalition, a nonprofit made up of current and former athletes who advocate for social justice and racial equality. 
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
