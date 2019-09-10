Medical Relief Flight Leaves Sanford International Airport Today for the Bahamas

AdventHealth doctors traveled to Freeport today.

Mission Medical Director Dr. Alric Simmonds says most of the patients who required emergency medical attention after Hurricane Dorian have already been airlifted out.

[caption id="attachment_135536" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Donations pile up at the hangar ahead of the flight. Photo: Danielle Prieur [/caption]

He says the doctors will be treating puncture wounds and infections, and people who have chronic conditions.

“And then in the future we’ve got to worry about infectious related things. From water contamination, food contamination or air contamination would be the problems to look out for.”

Air Unlimited cofounder and pilot Mark Neubauer says the doctors were also bringing medical supplies, generators, and water.

[caption id="attachment_135537" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Donations included generators and full grills as the power has been out on the island. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

"What we’re hearing is that the hospitals in Freeport are just overrun. Main issues? They're out of supplies and they just need more support."

Air Unlimited also delivered an additional 28,000 pounds of food and water to the island nation today in a separate flight.

[caption id="attachment_135538" align="alignnone" width="400"]

The doctors said clean water is crucial on the island which is why they took plenty with them. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_135543" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Doctors, engineers, and an architect board the plane. They'll be in Freeport but they expect to return the next six to eight months. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

