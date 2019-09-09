© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
9/6/19: Hurricane Dorian, Its Aftermath And The Climate Crisis

By WMFE Staff
Published September 9, 2019 at 4:00 AM EDT
High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian. Photo: David Luckin/WJCT
This week, Hurricane Dorian devastated the northern Bahamas and stalked Florida, which was spared a direct hit, for days.

We spent the full hour looking at the science behind the storm, its strength and speed, as well as the politics of climate change and the environment in the Sunshine State.

Our guests were:

