9/6/19: Hurricane Dorian, Its Aftermath And The Climate Crisis
This week, Hurricane Dorian devastated the northern Bahamas and stalked Florida, which was spared a direct hit, for days.
We spent the full hour looking at the science behind the storm, its strength and speed, as well as the politics of climate change and the environment in the Sunshine State.
Our guests were:
- Andrea Dutton, visiting associate professor of paleoclimate/paleoceanography, sea level change and isotope geochemistry, University of Wisconsin
- Bob Berwyn, reporter, InsideClimate News
- State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando
- State Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Ft. Myers