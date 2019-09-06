© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SPOTLIGHT: "BONNIE & CLYDE" AT THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:15 PM EDT
Director Lena Feliciano and actors Cara Langston and Patrick Plucinsky who play Bonnie and Clyde. Photo: Matthew Peddie
Celebration Theatre Company puts on the Tony-nominated musical “Bonnie and Clyde” this weekend.

It follows the real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow who became folk legends after leaving their small towns in West Texas.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJhfZgRO3XE&t=318s[/embed]

The two led police officers and eventually the FBI on a cross-country chase as they robbed banks, gas stations, and grocery stores and killed and kidnapped anyone who got in their way.

The musical by Frank Wildhorn of "Jekyll & Hyde," "Civil War," and "Dracula" fame was nominated for two Tony awards in 2012.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFcprlLNCNw[/embed]

The show is playing at the Dr. Phillips Center. Click on the link for ticket information.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
