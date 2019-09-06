© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Premature Green Sea Turtles Rescued By Brevard Zoo

By Amy Green
Published September 6, 2019 at 10:58 AM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

The Brevard Zoo is caring for 20 green sea turtles rescued after hatching prematurely.

[caption id="attachment_135158" align="alignleft" width="178"]

6etoMiLg.jpeg.jpg

Photo courtesy the Brevard Zoo[/caption]

Two loggerhead hatchlings also were rescued.

The turtles are among some 250 the zoo has rescued since the summer. Jess Patterson of the Brevard Zoo says it’s possible their nests were disturbed by Hurricane Dorian.

She says it’s also possible Dorian will disrupt the sargassum adrift at sea, which serves as a nursery for baby sea turtles. This could cause turtles to wash back to Florida beaches.

“They just started eating, and then this hurricane comes along and disturbs what peace they had. And so they’re washing back -- and that’s why they’re called wash-backs -- they’re washing back with that sargassum and they’re making it to the beaches.”

Both green and loggerhead sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newssea turtlesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details