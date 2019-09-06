Premature Green Sea Turtles Rescued By Brevard Zoo

The Brevard Zoo is caring for 20 green sea turtles rescued after hatching prematurely.

[caption id="attachment_135158" align="alignleft" width="178"]

Photo courtesy the Brevard Zoo[/caption]

Two loggerhead hatchlings also were rescued.

The turtles are among some 250 the zoo has rescued since the summer. Jess Patterson of the Brevard Zoo says it’s possible their nests were disturbed by Hurricane Dorian.

She says it’s also possible Dorian will disrupt the sargassum adrift at sea, which serves as a nursery for baby sea turtles. This could cause turtles to wash back to Florida beaches.

“They just started eating, and then this hurricane comes along and disturbs what peace they had. And so they’re washing back -- and that’s why they’re called wash-backs -- they’re washing back with that sargassum and they’re making it to the beaches.”

Both green and loggerhead sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act.