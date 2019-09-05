Education Desk: Where can College Students Find Help After a Loved One has Died?

Processing grief and loss is tough and it can be especially hard for college students who may be far from family and friends.

A new support group for people ages 19 to 25 aims to fill that gap. It’s run by the non-profit New Hope for Kids in Maitland.

This week the Education Desk spoke with Rollins College professor Sarah Parsloe and her student Jose Leon, who started the group, and facilitator Gloria Capozzi.

The group meets every other Wednesday from September 11 through November 20th from 7:30 to 9 pm. The group is capped at around 20 participants.

Past activities have included yoga to practice deep breathing, painting and drawing as art therapy, and a group dinner and conversation called "Taco About Your Grief."

