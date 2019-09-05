Swim Advisory Issued In Brevard County

Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at Brevard County beaches, until tests confirm the water is safe after Hurricane Dorian.

The Florida Department of Health has issued a precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches in Brevard County.

Leaders say swimmers should assume there is an increased risk for illness or disease, until test results are ready.

Leaders also recommend steering clear of floodwaters associated with overflowing rivers, lakes or oceans.

That’s because flood water can contain fecal matter and downed power lines, among other hazards.