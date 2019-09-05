© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swim Advisory Issued In Brevard County

By Talia Blake
Published September 5, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT
Satellite Beach. Photo by Amy Green
Satellite Beach. Photo by Amy Green

Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at Brevard County beaches, until tests confirm the water is safe after Hurricane Dorian.

The Florida Department of Health has issued a precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches in Brevard County.  

Leaders say swimmers should assume there is an increased risk for illness or disease, until test results are ready. 

Leaders also recommend steering clear of floodwaters associated with overflowing rivers, lakes or oceans. 

That’s because flood water can contain fecal matter and downed power lines, among other hazards.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details