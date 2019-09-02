Prepping For Hurricane Dorian: Everything You Need To Know

90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV want to make sure you are prepared, safe and informed as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida. You can look to your local public radio stations for clear and concise updates and safety information.

Here’s a quick guide to resources and coverage plans. Follow this page for updates on closures, evacuations and preparations from local and state agencies.

FPREN/FLORIDA STORMS

90.7 WMFE is a member of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), a collective of 13 public radio stations that delivers accurate, real-time information in times of crisis.





Florida Storms mobile app: free download for Apple and Android. Florida Storms puts your safety first. The maps are simple. The intelligence intuitive.

FPREN Storm Center: Tune in to 90.7-FM for regular updates. Read stories on wmfe.org/storms.

Florida Storms: Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

LOCAL COVERAGE

The news team will provide special coverage before, during and after the storm.





Before: Listen for local newscasts on Saturday and Sunday between weekend programs that will update information on shelters, evacuation plans and storm track

Listen for local newscasts on Saturday and Sunday between weekend programs that will update information on shelters, evacuation plans and storm track During: Starting Monday, we will bring you information about evacuation route status, power outages, personal stories and other important facts and events. We will continue to monitor the progress of Dorian and coverage plans may change depending on the track of the storm as it approaches Florida.

Listen to our broadcast:





Tune to 90.7-FM and 89.5-FM in the Villages (make sure you have extra batteries for your weather radio)

Ask your smart speaker to play NPR and select "WMFE"

Stream on our website

Stream in WMFE mobile app, available for Apple or Android

Read our stories:





Visit our Storms page

Launch the WMFE mobile app

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

BE PREPARED



See below for updates on closures, evacuations and preparations from local and state agencies.

This Ready.gov page explains what actions to take when you receive a hurricane watch or warning alert from the National Weather Service.

FloridaDisaster.org contains valuable information about how Florida residents and visitors to the state can prepare

RESOURCES BY COUNTY

Orange

School Closures



The University of Central Florida and Valencia College will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

Rollins College will remain closed through Wednesday.

OCPS schools are closed through Wednesday. Parents can follow @OCPSNEWS and OCPS Connect newsletter for updates.

Shelters

Orange County opened general population shelters, including pet-friendly shelters Sunday morning.

Shelter locations:





Cypress Creek High School, 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824

Discovery Middle School, 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828

East River High School, 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833 (pet friendly)

Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804

Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808

Freedom Middle School, 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837

Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832 (pet friendly)

Oak Ridge High School, 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809 (pet friendly)

Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761

To register for special needs shelters call 311.

See the Orange County website for a list of recommended items to bring to the shelter.



Seminole

School Closures



Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) will be closed through Wednesday. Follow them on Twitter.

Shelters



Seminole County and partners have fully prepared four general population shelters (one of which is pet friendly) and three special needs shelters (one of which is pet friendly). Shelters are NOT open, but currently on standby; operational times are still to be determined based on the forward progress of the storm.

Osceola

School Closures



Schools will remain closed through Wednesday. Parents are asked to continue monitoring www.osceolaschools.net and social media for the latest updates.

Shelters

Osceola County has opened its special needs shelter at the Osceola Council On Aging, located at 700 Generation Pt, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

General population shelters will open Monday at 12 noon.





Harmony High School (pet-friendly) 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34771.

*Pet owners are responsible for bringing their own pet supplies (food, waste products, litter, beds, crates, etc).

3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34771. *Pet owners are responsible for bringing their own pet supplies (food, waste products, litter, beds, crates, etc). St. Cloud High School - 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769

Horizon Middle School - 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

First responders will be sheltered at Osceola Heritage Park, including pets - 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Sex offenders will be sheltered at the County’s Beaumont Street Facility - 330 N Beaumont Ave. Kissimmee, FL 34741

Brevard

School Closures



Brevard Public Schools are closed through Wednesday. School officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and will inform students, staff and families of important updates throughout the storm. Follow on Twitter.

Shelters



Brevard County shelters opened 5 p.m. Sunday. The county will open ten shelters including pet friendly shelters. Click here for a list of locations.

Volusia

School Closures



Embry Riddle will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Stetson University is canceling classes at its DeLand campus after 12 noon Friday. Classes are canceled for all four campuses -- DeLand, Celebration, the Tampa Center and College of Law in Gulfport will close Saturday. All campuses will remain closed until Tuesday.

Schools are closed Tuesday (Sept. 3) , Wednesday (Sept. 4) and Thursday (Sept. 5). All shelters will open Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. All school-related activities on or off campus are canceled through Thursday. Follow on Twitter.

Shelters

Shelters will open 10 a.m. Monday.





General



TD Taylor Middle/High, 100 E. Washington Ave, Pierson DeLand High, 800 N Hill Rd, DeLand University High School, 1000 W Rhode Island Ave, Orange City ​ Mainland High School, 1255 W. Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach Sweetwater Elementary, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd, Port Orange

Special Needs Shelter – Assists evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. This is a Pet Friendly shelter for Special Needs persons only. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location.



Atlantic High, 1250 Reed Canal Rd, Port Orange Creekside Middle, 6801 Airport Rd, Port Orange Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave, Deltona Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona

– Assists evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. This is a Pet Friendly shelter for Special Needs persons only. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. Pet Friendly – People and pets are housed in separate locations at the shelter



Hinson Middle,1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach Pine Ridge High, 925 Howland Blvd, Deltona River Springs Middle, 900 West Ohio Ave, Orange City

– People and pets are housed in separate locations at the shelter People Pet Shelter - (People and pets are house in the same location – Fairgrounds only)



Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Rd 44, DeLand



This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.