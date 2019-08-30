Local Breweries Offering Water Ahead Of Dorian's Imapct

If you’re on the hunt for water, you might want to check an unconventional spot -- a brewery.

Orlando's RockPit brewing is offering filtered water to residents -- you just have to bring your own container to fill.

“We have filtered water that we use for our brewing and we’re just offering anyone who wants to come in that would like to fill up some jugs to take home to prepare for the storm,” said owner and brewer Jeremy Pittman. "It’s the same water we use for our brewing water, so it’s very good tasting water."

Pitman said RockPit in South Downtown Orlando will remain open until at least Saturday -- depending on the weather.

Other breweries across Central Florida are offering free water fills for residents as long as they bring their own containers.

Participating Breweries:

Deviant Wolfe Brewing, Sanford

Suncreek Brewery, Clermont

Sideward Brewing Co., Orlando

Dead Lizard Brewing Company, Orlando

Ellipsis Brewing, Orlando

Bowigens Beer Company, Casselberry

Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company, Deland

Oviedo Brewing Company, Oviedo

Hourglass Brewing, Longwood