Tropical Storm Dorian: Where To Fill Sandbags

With Florida in the projected path of Tropical Storm Dorian, Central Florida municipalities are opening up sandbag operations.



SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County will have sandbags available starting Wednesday at the Seminole County Sports Complex in Sanford. Officials say residents should bring their own shovels and gloves and they will be able to receive up to 15 empty sandbags.

For more information, visit the Seminole County government website.



ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has been hosting a free self-serve sandbag program at five county park locations. The county is providing all the tools needed to fill your sandbag with a limit of 10 bags per household.

Supplies are offered on a first come, first serve basis. The program runs through August 31st.

For more information, visit the Orange County government website.



OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County residents can fill sandbags starting Thursday morning at more than 5 different locations.

There is a limit of 25 bags for residents in unincorporated areas. Kissimmee and St. Cloud residents have a limit of 12 per household.

For more information, visit Osceola government website.



BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County is not currently preparing sandbags for distribution.

But, the Brevard Sheriff's Office tweeted Tuesday that the public will be notified if that changes.

[caption id="attachment_134033" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Tweet from the official Twitter account of the Brevard Sheriff Office.[/caption]