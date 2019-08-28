© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Dorian: Where To Fill Sandbags

By Talia Blake
Published August 28, 2019 at 8:17 AM EDT
Orlando residents fillling sandbags at Camping World Stadium in 2017./Photo: Catherine Welch
Orlando residents fillling sandbags at Camping World Stadium in 2017./Photo: Catherine Welch

With Florida in the projected path of Tropical Storm Dorian, Central Florida municipalities are opening up sandbag operations. 

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County will have sandbags available starting Wednesday at the Seminole County Sports Complex in Sanford. Officials say residents should bring their own shovels and gloves and they will be able to receive up to 15 empty sandbags.

For more information, visit the Seminole County government website.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has been hosting a free self-serve sandbag program at five county park locations. The county is providing all the tools needed to fill your sandbag with a limit of 10 bags per household.

Supplies are offered on a first come, first serve basis. The program runs through August 31st. 

For more information, visit the Orange County government website.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County residents can fill sandbags starting Thursday morning at more than 5 different locations.

There is a limit of 25 bags for residents in unincorporated areas. Kissimmee and St. Cloud residents have a limit of 12 per household.

For more information, visit Osceola government website.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County is not currently preparing sandbags for distribution. 

But, the Brevard Sheriff's Office tweeted Tuesday that the public will be notified if that changes. 

[caption id="attachment_134033" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Capture-400x221.png

Tweet from the official Twitter account of the Brevard Sheriff Office.[/caption]

Tags
Central Florida NewsStorms
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details