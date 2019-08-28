In Central Florida, Puerto Ricans Worry As Dorian Menaces Island

Central Florida's Puerto Ricans are watching with worry as Hurricane Dorian menaces the island.

Dorian is the first test of the Puerto Rico’s preparedness since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Rev. Jose Nieves of First United Methodist Church in Kissimmee says like many in his congregation he has family on the island. He worries Puerto Rico is not ready.

“I know that everybody who has family in Puerto Rico is watching the news and keeping track of where the hurricane is and what direction it’s going and how do we anticipate to affect. There definitely is a lot of tension we are experiencing at this time, a lot of bad memories that come to mind.”

Central Florida is home to one of the nation’s largest Puerto Rican populations. An influx to the region after the devastation of Maria pressured local resources.