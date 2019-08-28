© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Central Florida, Puerto Ricans Worry As Dorian Menaces Island

By Amy Green
Published August 28, 2019 at 12:36 PM EDT
A satellite image of Hurrican Dorian off the coast of Venezuela Monday. Photo: NASA
Central Florida's Puerto Ricans are watching with worry as Hurricane Dorian menaces the island.

Dorian is the first test of the Puerto Rico’s preparedness since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Rev. Jose Nieves of First United Methodist Church in Kissimmee says like many in his congregation he has family on the island. He worries Puerto Rico is not ready.

“I know that everybody who has family in Puerto Rico is watching the news and keeping track of where the hurricane is and what direction it’s going and how do we anticipate to affect. There definitely is a lot of tension we are experiencing at this time, a lot of bad memories that come to mind.”

Central Florida is home to one of the nation’s largest Puerto Rican populations. An influx to the region after the devastation of Maria pressured local resources.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
