AAA: Dorian Should Not Affect Labor Day Gas Prices

As Labor Day approaches, gas prices are near the lowest level of the summer. And even with the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian, AAA officials say they are not expected to rise.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, says that even for the third busiest summer holiday, motorists can plan on below-average gas prices.

“For those who do plan to set out for a Labor Day road trip they should expect to see gas prices probably around $2.40 (a gallon)…the lowest for Labor Day in two years,” Jenkins said. “We’ve seen mostly a downward trend at the pump.”

Even with the approaching weather, Jenkins does not think gas prices will be affected.

“I think the threat of tropical weather can certainly impact people’s last minute decisions as to whether they want to travel. In terms of gas prices, I don’t expect them to have a huge impact on prices at the pump,” Jenkins said. “Unless, after the storm passes the state of Florida, it then moves up into the refineries of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.”

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon gas across the state was about $2.40, around 34 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.

Click here to see a map of the average gas price for all of Florida's counties.