Orlando Receives $3.25 Million In Anti-Terrorism Funding

The city of Orlando is receiving more than $3 million from the Federal Government in anti-terrorism funding.

The funding from the Department of Homeland Security will allow law enforcement agencies to buy equipment, conduct training, pay first responders and enhance security for high-profile locations like stadiums, public transport and theme parks.

Lawmakers asked the DHS to consider the city’s daily visitors, high-profile events and soft-targets when allocating the additional funds.

“Orlando metro has faced multiple threats in the past years, adding alarming risks to the safety and well-being of our community," said Congressman Darren Soto. "These funds will enhance our law enforcement’s preparedness ad prevention methods. We will continue to invest and strengthen our security measures to combat all terrorist activity in Florida.”

Three area nonprofits predominantly serving the Jewish community will receive an additional $290,000 in grants from the program.

It’s the most funding the city has received since the start of the federal program in 2011.