It's Finally Here! Everything you Need to Know about the First Day of School at the UCF and Valencia Downtown Campus

More than 7,000 students are starting classes today at a new downtown campus of the University of Central Florida and Valencia College.

Students will take classes as part of 20 academic programs.

Valencia College Dean Eugene Jones says volunteers will be on campus to help students find their classes.

“We have over forty volunteers. Not only just staff from Valencia and UCF, but also City staff who volunteered to be down here on the footprint all day Monday and part of the day on Tuesday.”

https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/13002_DOWNTOWN_DANIELLE.mp3

UCF Downtown Vice President Mike Kilbride says students can also use a new feature on the UCF mobile app to find parking and transportation.

“We’ve created a Downtown Experience in that app. So students, faculty and staff can download and switch to the Downtown Experience. And it has campus maps, access to the shuttle schedules, how far the shuttles are, where rooms are and other services. ”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/clipone.mp3"][/audio]

He says welcome week activities will include a food truck fair on Wednesday and yoga and other recreational classes for students.

The City of Orlando says the following roads will be impacted by the campus' opening:





Amelia Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Livingston Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Robinson Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Parramore Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

Hughey Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

Garland Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

For a list of affected roads,check the city’s website.

If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip.