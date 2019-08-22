© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: How Should Schools Change to Meet the Needs of Girls in the Juvenile Justice System?

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
Rosene Johnson and Hazel at PACE Center for Girls. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Rosene Johnson and Hazel at PACE Center for Girls. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Girls who are arrested are more likely to drop out of school or struggle with literacy. 

PACE Center for Girls in Winter Park uses class work and counseling to help girls some of whom have a criminal record.

The Education Desk spoke with Director Rosene Johnson and one of her students Hazel who plans to study medicine. 

Johnson says many of her students' behavioral problems stem from past trauma including domestic violence, sexual abuse, and homelessness.

She says by addressing this trauma with one-on-one counseling and smaller class sizes girls are able to transition to a traditional school or to start a job.

The school enrolls girls ages 11 through 17 and serves more than 60 girls each year.

Danielle Prieur
