Final Delta IV Medium Launch Set To Send GPS Satellite Into Orbit

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 21, 2019 at 9:56 AM EDT
ULA is poised to launch the GPS III mission on a Delta IV rocket from Cape Canaveral. Photo: ULA
There’s a rocket launch scheduled Thursday morning from the Space Coast. United Launch Alliance is aiming to send a GPS satellite into space. 

The satellite, nicknamed Magellan, will be part of a constellation of navigation satellites for military and civilian use.

It was built by Lockheed Martin and will offer improved accuracy and anti-jamming capabilities along with a new signal for civilian users tapping into the system for navigation.

The 27-minute launch window from Cape Canaveral opens at 9:oo a.m. The latest weather forecast calls for favorable launch conditions.
The launch will be the last for the Delta Four Medium rocket. The rocket is being replaced by ULA’s next-generation rocket called Vulcan scheduled for launch in the 2020s.

Follow WMFE on Facebook for a live stream of the launch about five minutes before liftoff. 

Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
