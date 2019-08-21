Final Delta IV Medium Launch Set To Send GPS Satellite Into Orbit

There’s a rocket launch scheduled Thursday morning from the Space Coast. United Launch Alliance is aiming to send a GPS satellite into space.

The satellite, nicknamed Magellan, will be part of a constellation of navigation satellites for military and civilian use.

It was built by Lockheed Martin and will offer improved accuracy and anti-jamming capabilities along with a new signal for civilian users tapping into the system for navigation.

The 27-minute launch window from Cape Canaveral opens at 9:oo a.m. The latest weather forecast calls for favorable launch conditions.

The launch will be the last for the Delta Four Medium rocket. The rocket is being replaced by ULA’s next-generation rocket called Vulcan scheduled for launch in the 2020s.

Follow WMFE on Facebook for a live stream of the launch about five minutes before liftoff.