Toxin Exposure Eyed In Walking Abnormalities Among Florida Panthers

By Amy Green
Published August 20, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT
Photo courtesy National Audubon Society
video courtesy of FWC

Wildlife managers are investigating whether toxin exposure is to blame for walking abnormalities seen in a small number of Florida panthers.

One of the things they’re looking at is toxic algae.

Trail camera footage has documented eight Florida panthers, mostly kittens, and one adult bobcat with hind leg weakness severe enough to cause them to fall as they walked.

Neurological damage was confirmed in one dead panther and one dead bobcat.

The affected animals are in Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties in southwest Florida. A panther photographed in Charlotte County also may be affected.

Wildlife managers say they have ruled out many diseases and are testing for toxins like toxic algae and rat pesticide.

The Florida panther is the official state animal. It is the most endangered of the state symbols with a population of between 120 and 230 animals.

From FWC: Our biologists are investigating and need your help. If you have trail cam footage or videos that show an animal that appears to have a problem with its rear legs, please upload to our panther sighting webpage at  MyFWC.com/PantherSightings. For large files, please contact us at Panther.Sightings@MyFWC.com.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
