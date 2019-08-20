© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Space Council Urges Congress To Approve Space Force

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 20, 2019 at 10:16 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the sixth meeting of the National Space Council, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
/
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the sixth meeting of the National Space Council, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Chaired by the Vice President, the council's role is to advise the President regarding national space policy and strategy, and review the nation's long-range goals for space activities. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

The Trump administration is calling for a new branch of the U.S. military -- a Space Force. Military leaders made the case Tuesday at the National Space Council meeting.

At the President’s request, Congress is on the verge of authorizing the Space Force with proposed budget plans from both the House and Senate in each chamber’s annual defense bill.

Speaking at the National Space Council meeting in Virginia, military leaders warned of a growing military threat in space from Russia and China.

"We need [Congress] to take the necessary steps to fully establish the United States Space Force as a separate and fully equal branch within the Department of Defense," said Acting U.S. Air Force Secretary Matt Donovan. "A new organization is required to retain American dominance in space and it will reside in the department of the Air Force."

A new combatant command group called Space Command will come online next week which will streamline space-military efforts ahead of the Space Force.

A Congressional committee will meet next month to finalize the defense spending bill. If established, Space Force will be the first new military branch in 70 years.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details