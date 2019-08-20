© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Leaders Look To Expand The Reach Of 'Project Opioid'

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 20, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT
Image courtesy of Orange TV
Matthew Peddie
/
Image courtesy of Orange TV

Central Florida leaders are looking to expand the reach of a partnership to combat opioid addiction. 'Project Opioid' brings together the faith and business communities, law enforcement and local government leaders.

They gathered at First Presbytarian Church in Orlando this morning to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis. 

Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup said a business task force is developing a blueprint for best practices to help employees dealing with addiction. 

“I hope those of you who are part of the business community will choose to join that task force and help us get the very best solutions that we can then share across central Florida and beyond.”

First lady Casey DeSantis spoke to the group, highlighting the state’s multi agency approach to mental health and substance abuse, called 'Hope for Healing'. She said the government is only part of the solution to the crisis. 

Governor Ron DeSantis echoed that message.

“I think the fact that you have all hands on deck in the community tells me that we have a shot to make an impact here.”

Faith and business leaders at the event were invited to sign up to Project Opioid’s “opioid portal” for information on best practises to help employees and congregants who are struggling with addiction. 

Central Florida NewsHealth WMFE
Matthew Peddie
