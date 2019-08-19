Puerto Rican Observatory Gets $12 Million For Upgrades After Hurricane Maria

A UCF-managed telescope in Puerto Rico is getting $12.3 million from the National Science Foundation to help repair damage from Hurricane Maria.

The grant money will be spent over the next four years to repair the telescope and its reflector and expand its capabilities.

“It’s got 14 distinct projects and it does a little bit of everything," said observatory director Fransico Cordova. "Not just focusing on damaged equipment but making sure we are ready and resilient for a potential impact of similar weather event.”

The observatory, located about 60 miles west of San Juan, helps scientists search for gravitational waves and track potentially Earth-threatening asteroids.

UCF took over management of the observatory last year. It’s one of the largest operational radio telescopes in the world.