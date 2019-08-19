© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rican Observatory Gets $12 Million For Upgrades After Hurricane Maria

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:48 AM EDT
The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Photo: Creative Commons / WikiMedia
The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Photo: Creative Commons / WikiMedia

A UCF-managed telescope in Puerto Rico is getting $12.3 million from the National Science Foundation to help repair damage from Hurricane Maria.

The grant money will be spent over the next four years to repair the telescope and its reflector and expand its capabilities.

“It’s got 14 distinct projects and it does a little bit of everything," said observatory director Fransico Cordova. "Not just focusing on damaged equipment but making sure we are ready and resilient for a potential impact of similar weather event.”

The observatory, located about 60 miles west of San Juan, helps scientists search for gravitational waves and track potentially Earth-threatening asteroids.

UCF took over management of the observatory last year. It’s one of the largest operational radio telescopes in the world.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details