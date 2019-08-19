© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Urges Residents To Be Storm Ready With Sandbags

By Talia Blake
Published August 19, 2019 at 7:32 AM EDT
Photo: Citrus County Network.

Orange County Government wants residents to be storm ready ahead of the peak of hurricane season. Starting Monday, the county is hosting a free self-serve sandbag program. 

Orange County residents are being urged to dig in for free sandbags at five county park locations. The county will provide all the tools needed to fill your sandbag. 

There is a limit of 10 bags per household. 

All filling sites are open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m Monday through Sunday. The program runs through August 31 and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For a map of sandbag self-service locations, head over to the Orange County Government website.

