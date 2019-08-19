Administrators say UCF Downtown Campus Will Open as Planned on August 26

Construction workers are putting the final touches on a new downtown campus of the University of Central Florida and Valencia College.

Classes are scheduled to start on time Monday.

Some walls are still being painted and dust still covers the floors, although most of the campus is complete.

But UCF President Thad Seymour Jr. says a parking garage won’t be open until September.





"We had known that for a number of months but with our partners at the city, we've got great backup plans and we know our students and faculty will be accommodated.”

Students can use more than 2,000 spaces available at nearby garages and open lots, or take advantage of free Lymmo and Lynx rides. SunRail is also free to students for the first six weeks of classes.





City Commissioner Regina Hill says the proximity of the campus to a Parramore grade school means students will grow up with the possibility of secondary education in their backyard.

"So when we start talking about an ecosystem you have from cradle to career."

She says the school also will generate jobs for the neighborhood.

More than 7,000 students will be able to take classes in 20 academic programs offered through UCF and Valencia.

